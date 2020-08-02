TAY Talk: Episode 6 - The Lego Tangent

Graphic : Nior

Well what do you know? We really did bring this podcast back for a monthly schedule. On the sixth episode of TAY Talk, Nior and I hosted our two guests, Duke and ThePickyGamer.

In this episode we went on a big tangent because Nior misheard something Duke said, and we covered a bunch of topics including, but not limited to:

Lego games

Star Wars

Movies we saw before quarantine

Sports stories

What games we’ve been playing recently

Achievements/Trophies

Want to Be On an Episode?

Simply head over to the official TAY Discord and drop a message to us in the #podcast-application channel. We’ll add you to the guest queue and let you know when it’s your turn. If you’ve already applied to be on, know that you’re in the queue. We’ll reach out on Discord via DMs when it’s time to schedule you, so be sure to check! If you’ve already been on an episode, feel free to apply again and we’ll put you back in the queue!

Where to Listen

You can listen right here by using the Spotify embed below or download the episode here. You can also find TAY Talk on pretty much every platform where podcasts are available (though it might take more time for this episode to appear on some). You can find the full list here.

If you have any suggestions, comments, questions, or ideas for segments that you think would be fun, let us know!