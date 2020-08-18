TAY Tournament: FINAL ROUND

WOW. The day we thought would never come. But first.



Round Score:



Cheese Sauce: 9



Meat Sauce: 6



Round Winner: Cheese Sauce



Thank God for sane rational people who understand the allure of melted cheese.



FINAL ROUND







CHEESE SAUCE vs. MAYONNAISE



Make your bracket predictions:

As usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :