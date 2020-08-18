I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!

TAY Tournament: FINAL ROUND

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:TAY Tournament
TAY Tournament
9
3
WOW. The day we thought would never come. But first.

Round Score:

Cheese Sauce: 9

Meat Sauce: 6

Round Winner: Cheese Sauce

Thank God for sane rational people who understand the allure of melted cheese.

FINAL ROUND


CHEESE SAUCE vs. MAYONNAISE

Make your bracket predictions:

As usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

