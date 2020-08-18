TAY Tournament: FINAL ROUND

WOW. The day we thought would never come. But first.
Round Score:
Cheese Sauce: 9
Meat Sauce: 6
Round Winner: Cheese Sauce
Thank God for sane rational people who understand the allure of melted cheese.
FINAL ROUND
CHEESE SAUCE vs. MAYONNAISE
Make your bracket predictions:
As usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :