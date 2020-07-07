TAY Tournament Round 13

Round Score

Soy Sauce: 10



Maple Syrup: 8



Round Winner: Soy Sauce (kind of surprised this was as close as it was)



Round 13



Horsey Sauce (horseradish mayo kind of) vs. Butter



As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

Advertisement

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



Advertisement

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

http://www.challonge.com/condymints.com

Also I have stopped putting the image at the top because 1. If I put more obstacles in my way to posting these I’ll never do it. 2. c’mon kinja I should be able to credit it once and that’s that.

