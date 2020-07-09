TAY Tournament Round 14

Round Score

Horsey Sauce : 0



Butter : 16



Round Winner: Butter (lol. rekt)



Round 14



Tzatziki vs. Country Sweet



As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

http://www.challonge.com/condymints.com

Also I have stopped putting the image at the top because 1. If I put more obstacles in my way to posting these I’ll never do it. 2. c’mon kinja I should be able to credit it once and that’s that.