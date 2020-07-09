TAY Tournament Round 14

Round Score
Horsey Sauce: 0
Butter: 16
Round Winner: Butter (lol. rekt)
Round 14
Tzatziki vs. Country Sweet
As per usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :
http://www.challonge.com/condymints.com
Also I have stopped putting the image at the top because 1. If I put more obstacles in my way to posting these I’ll never do it. 2. c’mon kinja I should be able to credit it once and that’s that.