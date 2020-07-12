TAY Tournament: Round 18

OK Sorry some of these are going pretty rapid fire. I’m trying to stick to 1 a day so if I forget one day I just post it in the AM and then do another one in the PM. This one I don’t feel too bad about since it was another absolute destruction.



Round Score

Orange Sauce : 0



BBQ : 11



Round Winner: BBQ!



Round 17



Hollondaise Sauce vs. Cheese Sauce



As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

Advertisement

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



Advertisement

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :