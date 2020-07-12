I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!

TAY Tournament: Round 18

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:TAY Tournament
TAY Tournament
2
OK Sorry some of these are going pretty rapid fire. I’m trying to stick to 1 a day so if I forget one day I just post it in the AM and then do another one in the PM. This one I don’t feel too bad about since it was another absolute destruction.

Round Score

Orange Sauce: 0

BBQ: 11

Round Winner: BBQ!

Round 17

Hollondaise Sauce vs. Cheese Sauce

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

