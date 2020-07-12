TAY Tournament: Round 18

OK Sorry some of these are going pretty rapid fire. I’m trying to stick to 1 a day so if I forget one day I just post it in the AM and then do another one in the PM. This one I don’t feel too bad about since it was another absolute destruction.
Round Score
Orange Sauce: 0
BBQ: 11
Round Winner: BBQ!
Round 17
Hollondaise Sauce vs. Cheese Sauce
As per usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
Advertisement
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :