TAY Tournament Round 21

Round 20 came and went so fast you didn’t even notice. It was Grape Jelly vs. Mustard and since Mustard has already had its chance, it lost. (I accidentally put mustard in the bracket more than once. I guess I just like mustard that much).



Round Score

Ketchup : 7



Salsa: 4



Round Winner: Ketchup



Round 21



Chili vs. Hummus



As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

Advertisement

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



Advertisement

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :