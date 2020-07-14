TAY Tournament Round 21

Round 20 came and went so fast you didn’t even notice. It was Grape Jelly vs. Mustard and since Mustard has already had its chance, it lost. (I accidentally put mustard in the bracket more than once. I guess I just like mustard that much).
Round Score
Ketchup: 7
Salsa: 4
Round Winner: Ketchup
Round 21
Chili vs. Hummus
As per usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :