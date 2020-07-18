I'm really feeling it!
ShopSubscribe
I'm really feeling it!

TAY Tournament: Round 25

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:TAY Tournament
TAY Tournament
3
Save

Exciting news: We’ve reached the quarter finals? Semi finals? The first seeding is done and now we’re onto the delicious bun ...or something idk I don’t tournament.

Round Score

Sour Cream: 11

Guacamole: 3

Round Winner: Sour Cream (wow? not even close)

Round 25

Vegemite vs. Honey (lol)

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

Advertisement

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

Advertisement

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

Share This Story

Get our newsletter