TAY Tournament: Round 25

Exciting news: We’ve reached the quarter finals? Semi finals? The first seeding is done and now we’re onto the delicious bun ...or something idk I don’t tournament.



Round Score

Sour Cream: 11



Guacamole : 3



Round Winner: Sour Cream (wow? not even close)



Round 25



Vegemite vs. Honey (lol)



As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :