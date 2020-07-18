TAY Tournament: Round 25

Exciting news: We’ve reached the quarter finals? Semi finals? The first seeding is done and now we’re onto the delicious bun ...or something idk I don’t tournament.
Round Score
Sour Cream: 11
Guacamole: 3
Round Winner: Sour Cream (wow? not even close)
Round 25
Vegemite vs. Honey (lol)
As per usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
Advertisement
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :