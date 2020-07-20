I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!

TAY Tournament: Round 27

aikage
Aikage
4
1
Round Score

Pepper: 8

Mustard: 8

Round Winner: Pepper

screenshot of ramen ruining this round.
screenshot of ramen ruining this round.
Screenshot: Aikage
Round 27

Aioli vs. Parmesan Cheese

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

