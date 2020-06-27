TAY Tournament Round 3

Welcome back to the tournament of condiments! The only contest so amazing as to be sanctioned by the United Nations! It’s true!

Round Score

Mustard: 10

Cream Cheese: 7

Round 2 Winner: Mustard



Round 3



Ground Black Pepper vs. Sun Dried Tomato Paste



As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord ( go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :