TAY Tournament: Round 30

Fun fact: This is the first time the votes from the website have actually swayed the result of the vote! We were looking at a 5-6 Hoison loss before Data and Aiden voted for hoison and pushed it to a win!
Round Score
Hoison: 7
Red Pepper Flakes: 6
Round Winner: Hoison
Round 30
Vinegar vs. Meat Sauce
As per usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :