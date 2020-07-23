TAY Tournament: Round 30

Fun fact: This is the first time the votes from the website have actually swayed the result of the vote! We were looking at a 5-6 Hoison loss before Data and Aiden voted for hoison and pushed it to a win!



Round Score

Hoison: 7



Red Pepper Flakes: 6



Round Winner: Hoison



Round 30



Vinegar vs. Meat Sauce



As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :