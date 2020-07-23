I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!

TAY Tournament: Round 30

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:TAY Tournament
TAY Tournament
4
Fun fact: This is the first time the votes from the website have actually swayed the result of the vote! We were looking at a 5-6 Hoison loss before Data and Aiden voted for hoison and pushed it to a win!

Round Score

Hoison: 7

Red Pepper Flakes: 6

Round Winner: Hoison

Round 30

Vinegar vs. Meat Sauce

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :