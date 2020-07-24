I'm really feeling it!
ShopSubscribe
I'm really feeling it!

TAY Tournament: Round 31

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:TAY Tournament
TAY Tournament
5
Save

Round Score

Vinegar: 4

Meat Sauce: 6

Round Winner: Meat Sauce

Round 31

Wasabi vs. Lemon Juice

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: http://www.discord.me/tay go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

Advertisement

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at : http://www.challonge.com/condymints