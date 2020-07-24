TAY Tournament: Round 31

Round Score
Vinegar: 4
Meat Sauce: 6
Round Winner: Meat Sauce
Round 31
Wasabi vs. Lemon Juice
As per usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: http://www.discord.me/tay go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at : http://www.challonge.com/condymints