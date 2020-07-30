TAY Tournament: Round 36

Round Score
Salt: 9
Diced Onions: 4
Round Winner: Salt
Round 35
BBQ Sauce vs. Cheese Sauce
I feel like this could definitely be the final round right here. This is rough.
As per usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :