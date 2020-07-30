I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!

TAY Tournament: Round 36

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:TAY TOurnament
TAY TOurnament
3
Round Score

Salt: 9

Diced Onions: 4

Round Winner: Salt

Round 35

BBQ Sauce vs. Cheese Sauce

 I feel like this could definitely be the final round right here.  This is rough.

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

