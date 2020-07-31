TAY Tournament: Round 36

Round Score

BBQ Sauce: 2



Cheese Sauce : 9



Round Winner: Cheese Sauce



Round 36



Teriyaki vs. Ketchup



Narrator: It was not as tough as he’d thought



As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :