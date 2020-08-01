TAY Tournament: Round 37

Round Score
Ketchup: 9
Teriyaki: 3
Round Winner: Ketchup
Round 37
Grape ...Jelly....vs....Hummus....
look if this is even remotely close i’m going to dropkick a baby*
*metaphorically. The baby will be a large, ripe watermelon.
As per usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
Advertisement
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :
Advertisement