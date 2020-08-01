I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!

TAY Tournament: Round 37

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:Tay Tournament
Tay Tournament
3
Round Score

Ketchup: 9

Teriyaki: 3

Round Winner: Ketchup

Round 37

Grape ...Jelly....vs....Hummus....

look if this is even remotely close i’m going to dropkick a baby*

*metaphorically. The baby will be a large, ripe watermelon.

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

