TAY Tournament: Round 40

Round Score:



Arby’s sauce: 1

Sour cream: 9

Round Winner: Arby’s sa....jk sour cream

It has the meats

Round 40



Honey vs. pepper

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :