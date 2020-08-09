I'm really feeling it!
TAY Tournament: Round 46

aikage
Aikage
2
Round Score:

Butter: 8

Tzatziki: 6

Round Winner: Butter

Butter: The second round the TAY votes have actually swayed the vote. Tzatziki won on the discord, 6 to 5.

Round 45

Salt vs. Cheese Sauce

As usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

