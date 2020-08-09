TAY Tournament: Round 46

Round Score:



Butter: 8



Tzatziki: 6



Round Winner: Butter



Butter: The second round the TAY votes have actually swayed the vote. Tzatziki won on the discord, 6 to 5.



Round 45



Salt vs. Cheese Sauce



As usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :