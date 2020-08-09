TAY Tournament: Round 46

Round Score:
Butter: 8
Tzatziki: 6
Round Winner: Butter
Butter: The second round the TAY votes have actually swayed the vote. Tzatziki won on the discord, 6 to 5.
Round 45
Salt vs. Cheese Sauce
As usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :