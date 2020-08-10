TAY Tournament: Round 46

Round Score:



Salt : 6



Cheese Sauce : 9



Round Winner: Cheese Sauce



Despite an amazing turnout on TAY website, almost every vote on TAY discord was for cheese sauce (thank god, what kind of monsters vote SALT? Buncha slug haters).



Round 46



Ketchup vs. Hummus



As usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :