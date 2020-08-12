TAY Tournament: Round 48

GOOD NEWS EVERYBODY!

We’re on the semi-finals? Is that how it works? This set of rounds, one more set of rounds and then the finals. SEVEN more matches and I can finally end this tournament! Not that I’m not having fun! I just feel it probably irritates some people how many posts it has become. I committed though so I must see this through to the end! Sally forth!



Advertisement

Round Score:



Sriracha: 2



Sour Cream: 9



Round Winner: Ketchup Sour Cream



absolutely bodied. I threw a pity vote in from my daughter for sriracha



Round 48



Pepper vs. Mayonaise

(stop voting mayo guys)



As usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

Advertisement

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



Advertisement

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :