TAY Tournament: Round 5

Welcome back to the tournament of condiments! The only contest so amazing as to be sanctioned by the United Nations! It’s true!

Round Score

Parmesan Cheese: 13



Relish: 2



Round Winner: Parmesan



Round 5



Mayo vs. Sweet Chili Sauce

How did Mayo end up in this tournament.



As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord (http://www.discord.me/tay) go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

http://www.challonge.com/condymints

