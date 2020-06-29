TAY Tournament: Round 5

Welcome back to the tournament of condiments! The only contest so amazing as to be sanctioned by the United Nations! It’s true!
Round Score
Parmesan Cheese: 13
Relish: 2
Round Winner: Parmesan
Round 5
Mayo vs. Sweet Chili Sauce
How did Mayo end up in this tournament.
As per usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord (http://www.discord.me/tay) go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
Advertisement
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :
http://www.challonge.com/condymints
Advertisement