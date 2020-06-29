I'm really feeling it!
TAY Tournament: Round 5

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:tournamnet
Illustration for article titled TAY Tournament: Round 5
Gif: asdfasdf (AP)

Welcome back to the tournament of condiments! The only contest so amazing as to be sanctioned by the United Nations! It’s true!

Round Score

Parmesan Cheese: 13

Relish: 2

Round Winner: Parmesan

Round 5

Mayo vs. Sweet Chili Sauce

How did Mayo end up in this tournament.

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord (http://www.discord.me/tay) go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

http://www.challonge.com/condymints

