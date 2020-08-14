I'm really feeling it!
ShopSubscribe
I'm really feeling it!

TAY Tournament: Round 50

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:TAY Tournament
TAY Tournament
1
Save

Round Score:

Soy Sauce: 6

Meat Sauce: 7

Round Winner: holy. cow. Meat. Sauce.

An Absolute stunner, never in a million years did I imagine this.

Round 50

Butter vs. Cheese sauce

Make your bracket predictions:

Advertisement

As usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

Advertisement

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

Advertisement

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

Share This Story

Get our newsletter