TAY Tournament: Round 50

Round Score:
Soy Sauce: 6
Meat Sauce: 7
Round Winner: holy. cow. Meat. Sauce.
An Absolute stunner, never in a million years did I imagine this.
Round 50
Butter vs. Cheese sauce
Make your bracket predictions:
As usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :