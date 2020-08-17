TAY Tournament: Round 53

Round Score:
Ketchup: 7
Sour Cream: 6
Round Winner: Ketchup
Sorry for the late post, there was some ambiguity on whether someone voted for sour cream or ketchup and it was the deciding vote :D
Round 53
Mayo vs. Meat Sauce
Make your bracket predictions:
As usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :