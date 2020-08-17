TAY Tournament: Round 54

Round Score:
Mayo: 8
Meat Sauce: 7
Round Winner: Mayo :(
it was 3 to 6 prior to the website votes. 4 votes for mayo vs. 1 for meat sauce. To ExistentialEgg now RambleTan (he hatched) for the deciding vote and......
never been more disappointed.
Round 54
Cheese Sauce vs. Ketchup
Make your bracket predictions:
As usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the
#tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :