TAY Tournament: Round 54

Round Score:



Mayo: 8



Meat Sauce: 7



Round Winner: Mayo :(



it was 3 to 6 prior to the website votes. 4 votes for mayo vs. 1 for meat sauce. To ExistentialEgg now RambleTan (he hatched) for the deciding vote and......

never been more disappointed.



Round 54



Cheese Sauce vs. Ketchup



Make your bracket predictions:

As usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.



For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :