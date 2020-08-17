I'm really feeling it!
TAY Tournament: Round 54

aikage
Aikage
Round Score:

Mayo: 8

Meat Sauce: 7

Round Winner: Mayo :(

it was 3 to 6 prior to the website votes. 4 votes for mayo vs. 1 for meat sauce. To ExistentialEgg now RambleTan (he hatched) for the deciding vote and......

Graphic: xzcfvsdfg

never been more disappointed.

Round 54

Cheese Sauce vs. Ketchup

Make your bracket predictions:

As usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

