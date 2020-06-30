I'm really feeling it!
TAY Tournament: Round 6

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:TAY Tournament
TAY Tournament
Illustration for article titled TAY Tournament: Round 6
Illustration: asdf (AP)

Welcome back to the tournament of condiments! The only contest so amazing as to be sanctioned by the United Nations! It’s true!

Round Score

Sweet Chili Sauce: 6

Mayo: 8

Round Winner: Egg Snot

Round 6

Marinara Sauce vs. Sweet and Sour Sauce

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord (http://www.discord.me/tay) go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

http://www.challonge.com/condymints

