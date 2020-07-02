I'm really feeling it!
TAY Tournament: Round 8

aikage
Aikage
Filed to:TAY Tournament
TAY Tournament
10
Save
Illustration for article titled TAY Tournament: Round 8
Illustration: Novibear

Round Score

Burrito Sauce: 3

Red Pepper Flakes:  10

Round Winner: Red Pepper Flakes

Round 8

Bernaise vs. Vinegar

As per usual you can vote one of two ways

1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for

2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.

For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :

http://www.challonge.com/condymints.com

