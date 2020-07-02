TAY Tournament: Round 8

Round Score
Burrito Sauce: 3
Red Pepper Flakes: 10
Round Winner: Red Pepper Flakes
Round 8
Bernaise vs. Vinegar
As per usual you can vote one of two ways
1. Go to our discord: go to the #tournament-time channel. Find the pinned message with today’s date and click the reaction that coincides with the condiment you wish to vote for
2. Leave a message in the comments and I’ll add it to the total when I put the numbers in challonge.
For anyone who wants to follow along at home, our bracket is up at :
http://www.challonge.com/condymints.com