TAY! Week... ... oof.

Oof.

That’s the sound I imagine I’d make if someone were to slug me in the stomach.

.

.

.

So, I’d written a draft of my typical weekend post that celebrated the dawn of a new age of video gaming and congratulated everyone who managed to snag a pre-order.

Advertisement

I mentioned I’d been playing Undermine, Remnant: From The Ashes, and just started The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (which is one of my favourite VR experiences already).

I then saved my draft as I ran to the internet for some pictures and videos (as I was too lazy to capture them myself)...when I saw this:

Screenshot : G/O Media

Advertisement

That’s it, it’s over. This will be my last weekend post after almost eight years here on TAY.



.

.

.

I’m not ready yet...I haven’t prepared!

.

.

.

I’m not good at goodbyes and there are so many of you that I’d like to thank. You’ll never know how much I appreciated all of you. I know we can see each other again, but this place was really something special.

Advertisement

I have to recognize Z, Zarnyx, and the mighty Ho Sang. You’ve been momma bear to us all and it is your positive force that made this place special. Your support and encouragement on and off TAY meant the world to me.

Stay safe and take care of each other, the world is a scary place right now and we can all use people like the friends found right here on TAY.

Advertisement

...I told you I wasn’t prepared.

All my love,

Ian