TAY! Weekend!!! How ya doin'?

Safe Mode



Hiya TAY!

Sorry...I sorta bailed there for a minute. I needed to reboot myself and that involved shutting out all the noise for a bit. Not that I wasn’t glued to the news, but I tried to limit all the extra input in my life. TAY is good noise, but noise none-the-less and I couldn’t spare the energy. Thanks, Aikage for covering last weekend (wholesome...really? ;)

I’ve been extremely stressed about Covid-19 as two members of my household have a high chance of dying if they contract it. Like most of the world, my family was already in a heightened state of anxiety from the pandemic.

Then came the murder of George Floyd and I just had to step away and spend all my energy with my family.



I think I’m dealing better now but if I fade in and out for a bit you’ll know why. Be good to each other and always seek to be a positive force in the world.



I feel a little weird talking about the video games I’m playing while others are standing up to racism and oppression...but that’s honestly what I’ve been doing in my spare time. I think if we all spoke the truth more often we’d be much better off. I help where I can and most importantly...I vote.

I relish the escape video games provide and my kid and I have made a point of keeping up with our gaming schedule the best we can. We finished off Conker’s Bad Fur Day and immediately leapt into the Xbox remake, Conker: Live & Reloaded, to see the differences between the versions.

Rare Replay version of Conker’s Bad Fur Day

I think Live & Reloaded is the definitive experience, though it comes with some compromises. Everything is just smoother in Live & Reloaded compared to the other versions and it controls quite a bit better being designed for a dual analogue controller. The visuals are a huge step up from Bad Fur Day and, on the Xbox One at 4K, Conker: Live & Reloaded still looks impressive.

However, not everything is perfect with Live & Reloaded. This version is more censored in both the speech and the text of the dialogue. It also covers up some of the risque visuals...if naked bottoms are considered risque.

The facial animation system of the original Bad Fur Day is far more expressive than what is used in Live & Reloaded and helps add a lot of comedic depth to Conker. Still, even with a couple of steps back, Conker: Live & Reloaded is such a better game to control. It would be hard to recommend Bad Fur Day to anyone other than those looking to see a comparison between the versions.

After Conker, we moved on to Ecco The Dolphin on Sega CD...well, we used our Sega CD disc with an emulator on PC so we could enhance the visuals a little. Ecco is one of my favourite games for Genesis and Sega CD but I had forgotten how brutal the game could be. Seriously, this is one tough game and I was thankful we could use save states in the emulator...otherwise I think my kid might have given up.

With Ecco The Dolphin completed, we’ve now moved on to Shadow of the Colossus on PS4. I haven’t played SotC since its release on PS2 (I never got around to the PS3 port) and the PS4 version is stunning while still retaining all the charm of the original. If there is a discussion about games as art, then Shadow of the Colossus needs to be in that conversation. The kid and I are having a great time with it so far and it is impressive to see how well the gameplay has held up.



I imagine the weekend will be filled with keeping an eye on the news. Hopefully, my kid and I can go colossus hunting and I still have yet to play the Iron Man VR demo I’ve downloaded.

Stay safe everyone and let me know what you are up to this weekend.



