Within Evil



Happy Weekend TAY!

I was thankful last week for central air conditioning. It was hot and muggy around here and the promised thunderstorms, that would clawback the humidity, never materialized. It is supposed to rain some this weekend, but I’ll believe it when I see it. At least I can stay inside and beat the heat.

I had a busy week last week and played much less than I wanted to. I did have a couple of shorts sessions of Resident Evil 7 on PSVR and, so far, I’m really loving it.

I played a little of the standard RE7 (without VR) to see the differences and it feels so restrictive without the body tracking of VR. Sure, it looks nicer outside of VR with the resolution bump and the HDR is a beautiful touch, but it feels like the game was made for VR and then scaled back a little for regular play.

The ability to lean is the biggest omission from the non-VR mode. In VR I can lean to the side to peak around corners and lean forward to peer through gaps. Given the heavy stealth gameplay, the game seems to work much better in VR.

I don’t know that the enemy AI’s ability to spot you is affected if you are leaning in VR versus crouching and moving out from the corner in the non-VR version, but the mechanics feel better in VR. In VR, I don’t have to move my character out from the wall to look around a corner and this makes it much quicker and safer to see what lies ahead. Check out the short clip below to see the difference VR makes. It might not make a difference in gameplay overall, but the immersion and realism are definitely taken to a different level with VR.

Also, the 3D effects and distance from the screens are a big boost to the terror in the VR version of Resident Evil 7. 3D obviously adds a level of realism and depth to a game that you can’t translate to a 2D display. Also, things are literally in your face. When you are grabbed by an enemy, you can almost feel their breath on you. This combination of the 3D and your close quarters to the game inside the headset make for some truly scary moments.

I’m looking forward to more RE7 this weekend and I’ve been eyeing the DLC as I’ve been having such a blast. Does anyone know if the DLC is worth the price of admission?

My son and I have been making better progress in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild now that he is free from school for the summer. The kid is going to a STEM camp for the next two weeks and I’m sure our playtime will be curtailed, but I’m really hoping we can finish the game before the end of August. Hopefully we can get in more BotW this weekend, that is of course if we can tear ourselves away from watching the third season of Stranger Things.



So, what are you playing this weekend?