Shotgun Exorcism

Happy Weekend TAY!

I finished off Resident Evil 7 on PSVR last week and I was surprised how much I enjoyed it. For me, Capcom is often the stylistic equivalent of chewing on tinfoil, but I found the writing (particularly the dialogue) in RE7 to be much better than previous offerings.



Resident Evil 7 isn’t without flaws and I think the game is much less fun outside of VR, but I’m happy with Capcom’s experiment overall and I hope there is more Resident Evil VR in our future.

Advertisement

The visuals in RE7 are very impressive on the surface and the filthy environment made this germaphobe very squeamish. However, once you get past the realistic sheen on the world, you notice how limited your interaction is with it. Still, it is one of the better-looking games I’ve seen on PSVR and I was impressed by how much the VR version compares to the visual calibre of the non-VR game.



Advertisement

RE7 is a relatively scary game (particularly in VR) and I was happy to see the game almost tasting like Silent Hill instead of the cheese that is the usual fare with Resident Evil games. There is a tiny bit of fromage included with RE7, but for the most part, the characters felt much more real and interesting than anything I’ve seen previously in the series. I never thought I’d live to see the day where I cared about the story in a Resident Evil game.



Advertisement

In VR, RE7 feels like a completely different game compared to the standard version and it shines as a fantastic offering in the PSVR exclusive arsenal. The slower pace of the game lets you appreciate all the revolting environments in full 3D and this pace also likely reduces motion sickness for those who are prone to it.

While I would have rather used dual Move Controllers and had more motion controls, the DualShock does an adequate job and aiming the guns with your face felt surprisingly natural and precise. You could also sit a lot more using a DualShock controller, so that was good on the knees.

Advertisement

My main complaint about RE7 on PSVR is the heavy use of dynamic resolution. The game seems to automatically drop the resolution to keep up the smooth framerate needed to prevent motion sickness in VR, but there were some moments on the PSVR where the drops were very noticeable and the scene looked fairly pixelated. These drops in resolution appear to generally happen in the outdoor environments (which is a smaller part of the game) and the heavily pixelated scenes are few and far between, but it is enough to take you out of the game for a moment.

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I’m looking forward to checking out the DLC for RE7 at some point, I had a great time with the game and it is one of my favourite VR experiences so far.

Advertisement

I now need to pick a new game for the weekend and I’m leaning towards Void Bastards. However, I recently picked up Far Cry 5: Gold Edition and that’s going to be very hard to ignore.

I’m also hoping to play more BotW with the kid this weekend. He’s been at day-camp all week and we haven’t had time to get back to our game. We are saved in the middle of our last Divine Beast and I’m eager to get back to it.

Advertisement

So, what are you playing this weekend?

