Hats Off To Hat



Happy Weekend TAY!



I finished off A Hat In Time last weekend. Wow! What a truly brilliant platform game. Definitely one of the best I’ve ever played, but I still need some time to let it all soak in. If you love platform games and doing timed acrobatics with your fingers, then look no further than A Hat In Time.



I was blown away with the calibre of A Hat In Time and it is hard to believe that this is Gears For Breakfast’s first outing. It feels like a 3D Mario game with Sonic sensibilities but it also adds many new experiences to the genre on its own. It really is a gem and I can’t wait to pick up and play the DLC down the road.

A Hat In Time is a fairly hardcore platform game and the difficulty felt exquisitely pitched. It was such a joy to control and the platform-puzzling was some of the best I’ve ever seen. I was happy to seek out every time piece in the game for nothing more than the exciting prospect of new content at almost every turn.



It really is the total package from the visuals to the music and the level design to the mechanics; it shines with a polish rarely seen in platform games that don’t feature a plumber. Heck, even the camera (which is the bane of 3D platform games) only gave me one instance of awkwardness. Top-notch stuff.

Thanks and congrats again to our own Habboi. That was a very cool experience and I’m excited to see what you folks do next.



With A Hat In Time finished, I just started flipping around in Steam to see where the mood took me. I then saw that I still had Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus installed and figured I should check if it was finally fixed.

I had a strange issue with the combination of my PC, the TV it is attached to, and the Vulkan API the game runs on. From my readings on the problem, I think the ball was in Nvidia’s court to fix the issue. However, it had been a problem since launch and I wasn’t hopeful for a solution for the small number of users affected.

Low and behold, when I booted up The New Colossus, the massive screen tearing issue was no more. I don’t know when it was fixed (I haven’t booted up the game in at least six months), but I was happy to see the game without problems and jumped right into it.

Except...it makes me feel a little weird.



I enjoyed Wolfenstein: The New Order, but I always found it a little odd to make Nazis into cartoon characters. Not that it is a problem unique to this game, I just find it a strange choice. The New Order did an admirable job with this weird legacy of themes and settings when MachineGames took the reigns of this series, but it always feels a little off to me.

After the shootings, last weekend in the U.S. and a surprising gun violence-filled week in Canada, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, with all the Nazis and guns, was probably not the best choice to play at the moment. However, I didn’t fully appreciate the impact until I was a few sessions into the game and the nightly news had a couple more days to work on me.



I was debating dropping the game and coming back to it later, but I often don’t return to games I put down. Also, once I got past the weird introspective mood the game laid on me, it was hard to ignore the amazing gameplay. It is so damn slick of a game engine with those precision controls.

idTech engines have always been a favourite of mine and The New Colossus doesn’t disappoint in the fun department. The visuals of the world are incredible and it runs flawlessly maxed out at 1080p on my ageing PC. It is hard not to like it as a game, but the Nazis take a bit of the wind out of the sails for me at the moment. The right game at the wrong time I guess. Still, in for a penny, in for a pound; I imagine I am a good way through the game already.

My son and I have been making our final assault in Breath of the Wild and I’m looking forward to more of that this weekend. I’m also keen to finish up our current viewing of The Matrix trilogy, this time in 4K. (damn that series holds up well). We’ve been hitting a little summertime Rock Band in the cool basement and I’m hoping we can play more of that as well, it is amazing how quickly your voice gets out of shape.

So, what are you playing this weekend?

