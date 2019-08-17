Don’t worry, the man said he’d feed us after “just one more level”.

Happy Weekend TAY!

I have a bit of a quiet weekend ahead with my kid off to “Nanny and Grandpa Camp” for a week and my wife is away for part of the weekend as well. This means I can run on my own schedule around the house, except for a pair of needy kittens (that are barely kittens any more). Thankfully, cats spend the majority of their life asleep.



This leaves me free to binge on Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus which I’m loving...but it isn’t without problems.



The gameplay in The New Colossus is slick and loads of fun to control. It isn’t a deep game but the gun mechanics are great and the combat is satisfying if not also a little shallow.

The stealth components are bare-boned but work well enough. It could actually be an exciting stealth game if the game were more challenging overall. The problem is that the enemy AI is rather conventional and easily fooled.

I’m playing on “I am death incarnate!” which is the second-highest difficulty level. “Mein Leben” is the highest, but it is only available after you complete the game and consists of a single-life permadeath mode that holds no interest for me.

Apparently, the higher difficulties just turn the enemies into bullet sponges and increase the damage they deal. Unlike games with fantastic AI, such as Halo, there is no change to the enemy AI as you increase the difficulty in The New Colossus.

There is a growing creep to the repetitiveness of the combat because of the simple AI. Thankfully they introduce a variety of new enemies at regular intervals. So...even though they are dumb enemies, at least there are new and exciting dumb enemies every once in a while.

Does anyone know of a game where enemies steer around bodies? I find it strange that I never see corpse-avoidance routines. If there is a pile of corpses that lead around a corner...don’t go around that corner; thar be dragons there.



Still, I can’t deny I’m having a lot of fun with this wacky game. It doesn’t hurt that it looks amazing on the idTech6 engine and runs like a dream. It is a shootery-good time if you aren’t looking for something deep.

I’m looking forward to playing Wolfenstein II all-day and all-night while everyone is away (with the sound system cranked). I don’t think the cats will mind.

So, what are you playing this weekend?