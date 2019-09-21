Yes

Happy Weekend TAY!

Blech! I’m suffering through a cold brought home from the petri dish my kid calls a school...wouldn’t be a new school year without some sickness. I’m looking forward to curling up on the couch this weekend and being miserable.

I’ve started up Far Cry 5 on PC and so far I’m loving it. It is still the same old (and maybe becoming tiresome) formula that Far Cry has given us since the third installment, but even with all the repetition, I can’t help but have fun. I think out of all the open-world playgrounds to play in, the Far Cry series is my favourite.



The best thing about Far Cry 5 is that it is reasonably tough. Every Far Cry after Far Cry 2 has been offensively easy; still fun to play, but you could almost go on autopilot and finish the games with little effort. It seems that Ubisoft has taken a page from Far Cry 2 and made the enemy re-spawning in Far Cry 5 fairly aggressive. Even though you may learn where to expect groups of enemies, the randomness of the traffic and other factors mean that several groups of baddies may converge on your position and, on the highest difficulty, this can result in a swift death.



There are some settings to turn off in the options to make Far Cry 5 feel a little more realistic but they also give a small bump to the difficulty. Turning off the Detection Meter stops you from seeing alerts as to your visibility to enemies and their attack directions. This makes it more important to use your eyes and ears to see if you’ve blown your cover or what direction you are being attacked from.

Also, turning off the enemy tagging makes things much more fair. With tagging enabled, you can see the location of enemies even if they are behind cover. As far as I am concerned, this feels like cheating. If they can lose sight of you, you should also be able to lose sight of them.

Finally, turning off the compass and world icons forces you to navigate by the map instead of just chasing indicators. The compass also shows you where enemies are, so disabling it makes things a little tougher (and again, more fair). Also, turning these options off helps clean up the HUD so you can further appreciate the beauty of the game.

And what a beautiful game it is. Far Cry 5 uses the latest version of the Dunia Engine, which has powered the series since Far Cry 2, and the game doesn’t disappoint. It is nice to see Ubisoft Montreal meticulously perfecting this experience with each new entry in the series.

Far Cry 5 looks almost photo realistic now with the inclusion of HDR support and amazing texture work. I generally get 60fps at 1080p with Ultra settings (on my ageing PC), but there are the occasional dips here and there.

The screenshots contained in this post were taken with HDR off as the HDR screenshots are all messed up when not viewed with HDR, but even without the HDR enabled, Far Cry 5 is certainly a looker.

I’m looking forward to more Far Cry 5 this weekend while I sit on the couch going through boxes of tissues. I also have my game of The Last of Us with my wife and my game of Dying Light on the go with the kid, so there is no shortage of stuff to play while I convalesce.

So, what are you playing this weekend?