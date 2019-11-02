TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

New Mother Nature



Happy Weekend TAY!

There are fires and floods across North America and I hope everyone around here has been spared these horrors. We had a bit of flooding in our house on Halloween and our lilac tree came crashing down on our deck in the high winds, helped by the soggy soil. So, cutting that up will be my project for the next week. Still, it is a minor inconvenience compared to those fleeing the wrath of nature elsewhere.

I didn’t play anything all week as I was busy with houseguests and then cleaning up after the flooding. I did manage to finish off Until Dawn: Rush of Blood last weekend and I had a great time with it. Definitely one of the best light-gun games I’ve ever played and probably the one I stuck with the most. I was never a huge fan of the genre, but in VR they become something interesting or at least novel).

My kid is having a sleepover this weekend and I have to be a warden for that but at least they’ll be stuck in a room playing video games so I shouldn’t have to do too much. Hopefully, I’ll be able to find something new to play while I keep an ear on things.



So, what are you playing this weekend?

