TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

DLC December



Happy Weekend TAY!



Last weekend of prep for those who celebrate the Christian holiday on Wednesday. Safe travels to all those who are visiting family, patience and courage for those who are hosting. My kid’s birthday (almost officially a teenager) is the following weekend and my parents are coming to celebrate with us. The plan (for now) is that my kid wants to go see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for his birthday and I find myself sadly neutral on seeing the final instalment of this trilogy. Flying Princess Leia in the last movie might have broken Star Wars for me.



I was busy last week preparing for houseguests and found little time to play, but I was able to sneak in a bit of time with the DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4.



I’m still in awe of the storytelling on display here. Insomniac Games and Sony blew me out of the water with the quality of the writing and acting in the main game and I’m glad to see this continues in the DLC. Yes, it is a superhero story, but there is an emotional aspect to the narrative that is rarely conveyed in a comic book video game.

However, what impresses me most about the DLC for Spider-Man is the ability to finally play on the Ultimate difficulty setting.

My biggest gripe with the base game was that it was too easy, even on the highest difficulty (Spectacular). I never felt the need to explore most of the gadgets in Spider-Man’s arsenal as the standard web-shooters and my fists (and feet) saw me through most of the game. I also only used the “Web Blossom”, which is the second suit power you obtain in the game, as it did more than I needed for every situation. I didn’t even bother to look at any of the other suit powers...well, at least up until now.



The Ultimate difficulty is available once you finish the main game and I was pissed to see it unlocked after I was done, as I’m unlikely to play the main campaign again for a decade or so...if ever. The DLC gives me the opportunity to experience the highest difficulty level and this is exactly the challenge I wanted from the beginning.



I die a whole lot more now...and it’s glorious.

I find myself constantly retreating from the center of the combat and had to learn how to separate powerful enemies from the pack more effectively. The level of challenge is exhilarating and suddenly things feel much more dire, which better reflects the tone of the story.

I’m looking forward to more of the Spider-Man DLC if I can find some playtime during the holiday/birthday season. It makes me so happy that this game finally provides a challenge equal in quality to the amazing game engine and thoroughly entertaining story.



Now that my kid is off for a two-week break from school, I’m also excited to fire up our game of Dying Light that we began last Halloween. Plus, more of The Witcher on Netflix if we can manage it. Not sure what to think after a single episode, but Henry Cavill is an amazing Geralt.



So, what are you playing this weekend?

