TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Amazing and Spectacular!



Happy Weekend TAY!

Almost the end of the year and another decade has come to pass. After the overhyped party at the end of the century, it is hard for me to be too excited about another decade passing but it is funny that we are now hitting the dates of the science-fiction of my youth. (well, mostly...we are still 23 years away from RoboCop).



Advertisement

I was swamped all week with holiday visitors and prepping for my kid’s birthday this weekend. We are off to see The Rise Of Skywalker after lots of yummy pizza and I’m still in disbelief that I’m now the father of a teenager. When they tell you time goes by in a blink of an eye when raising children, they weren’t kidding.



Between all my party preparations and a good migraine last week, I did manage to finish off all the DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4. Its bite-sized chapters were an excellent fit for a busy schedule.



Advertisement

Amazing stuff! The high production values of the base-game carry over to the DLC and the stellar storytelling makes this title one of the preeminent superhero video games . It doesn’t hurt that Spider-Man is simply gorgeous, it is one of the best PS4 showpieces.

Advertisement

I was able to play on the tougher difficulty (Ultimate) which was unlocked by finishing the main campaign and this next gear propels Spider-Man to a different plane of enjoyment. Finally, I couldn’t guarantee my victory with each encounter and I had to play much more strategically, utilizing all the gadgets and powers available.

This was the experience I was hoping for when I played the main game. Shame on Insomniac Games for locking away this far more interesting challenge by making me initially play the game on a difficulty level that was too easy.

Advertisement

I’ve got a great week ahead with my kid and wife off from school/work for a bit and I’m sure there will be lots of Rock Band, Netflix’s The Witcher, and our ever-present backlog of movies to watch. I’ll have to come up with something new to play after finishing Spider-Man, but that can wait until after the kid’s birthday.



Advertisement

So, what are you playing this weekend?

