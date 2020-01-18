TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

“Always laugh when you can, it is cheap medicine.”― Lord Byron



Happy Weekend TAY!

I’m looking forward to a relaxing weekend after a tough week. Hopefully, you also have a fun weekend ahead (unless you live in Newfoundland and then I imagine you’ll be shovelling snow all weekend, stay safe!).

I hardly had any time to game last week but I did manage a couple of hours to finish off the Lost on Mars DLC for Far Cry 5.

This trailer doesn’t do much justice to the humour in the game, but it also doesn’t spoil the jokes.

Lost on Mars still felt like Far Cry and yet the new physics and gameplay made for an amazing experience, unlike anything I’ve played before. An absolute must-play for those who own Far Cry 5 already and for anyone who loves a good dose of redneck humour.

I also found a little time to dabble with some more Beat Saber last week.

I have a shoulder injury that makes playing Beat Saber somewhat of a challenge, but I am always happy to return to this musical VR workout. I soldiered on with the campaign but I was also keen to look at the new Green Day tracks.

The PSVR version of Beat Saber doesn’t have the PC/Quest version’s ability to play almost any song you’d like, so it is nice to see Beat Games continuing to bring new music to the PlayStation platform. Now that Facebook has swallowed up Beat Games, I hope we will see continued support for PSVR and that the title doesn’t become exclusive to Oculus.

...and that was my meagre week of gaming outside of my email game of Age of Wonders: Planetfall that I play with my friend.

Planetfall feels an awful lot like Age of Wonders III but is sci-fi themed instead of the traditional fantasy theme of this 4x series.

Paradox Interactive really nails the asynchronous gameplay with auto-generated email alerts and hassle-free turn management. I can’t believe I still have to email turns manually in Civilization 6. Firaxis needs to get with the program and copy Paradox’s slick experience.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall is fairly new to Game Pass, for those who subscribe on PC or Xbox One, and I’d highly recommend checking it out if you enjoy a good 4x strategy game.

Hopefully this weekend I’ll be able to start up the last DLC for Far Cry 5: Dead Living Zombies. I also recently picked up Tetris Effect and I’m eager to see what that’s like on PSVR.

So, what are you playing this weekend?