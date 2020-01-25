TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Picture This



Happy Weekend TAY!

I’m looking forward to a quiet weekend at home with my family while helping my son with his speech (for school) on the dangers of artificial general intelligence.

As prep, we’ve watched a lot of films that deal with artificial intelligence and I was blown away by the UHD remaster of 2001: A Space Odyssey. What an incredible restoration of a film...it is hard to believe that this movie is almost 52 years old!



I had very little time to game last week and the final DLC for Far Cry 5 fit the bill perfectly with its bite-sized missions.

The Pitches

Dead Living Zombies is the third of the Far Cry 5 DLC packs and this one pays homage to games like Left 4 Dead. While it might be a better experience with some co-op buddies, it was somewhat entertaining for a single player. Nothing deep here, just shooty-good fun.

The DLC consists of seven unique settings presented as movie pitches by Guy Marvel, the movie director who was filming Blood Dragon 3 in Far Cry 5.

These levels feel an awful lot like a demonstration of the variety of themes users can access in the Far Cry Arcade editor, but they made for an interesting experience during my limited playtime last week.

The level themes and the impressive visuals are the main reason to play this DLC, but the combat does offer a visceral shooter experience.

At the start, I was not thrilled by the gameplay (and feeling letdown after the amazing Lost on Mars DLC) but as I went through the different levels of Living Dead Zombies my opinion softened a little.

There is a back and forth between Marvel and the people he has ambushed for his pitches and this somewhat funny conversation carries on through the levels as you play. The pitch changes as they discuss it and this instantly changes elements in the game, sometimes with hilarious results. They’ll toss different bad guys at you, suddenly arm you with different weapons, change the environmental effects, and even change the time of day back and forth while they argue about setting.



Living Dead Zombies ended up being somewhat of a cool concept for a game centered around horror movie pitches. There were enough nods to other films and games that I had a reasonable amount of fun with the two-hour experience. (except for one pitch which was a real stinker).

I don’t think I’d revisit this DLC and I wouldn’t run out to purchase it, but I think there is enough there to give them a run-through if you find Dead Living Zombies included with your purchase of Far Cry 5.



I’ll have to find something new to play this weekend. I just bought Far Cry: New Dawn on sale and I could easily go straight into more Far Cry, but I think I’ll try to change things up with a little PSVR or possibly having a look at Kingdom Come: Deliverance. I always find it daunting to start up some massive RPG, they demand so much of my precious game time.

So, what are you playing this weekend?