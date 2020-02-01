TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Do It Again

Can someone remove the Earth 2020 cartridge...blow on it...and then put it back in and see if it works better?

I had a headache of a week between being stood up twice by a contractor to do some repairs in our basement and our kitchen fridge dying. As a result, I played almost nothing all week and that didn’t help my disposition.



I did manage to find a few minutes to start up Ico on the PS3 and I was happy to find it holding up extremely well after all these years, though with maybe a side order of brain-damage.

I finished Ico long ago on PS2 and started the PS3 version with my wife about six years ago but she kept falling asleep while we played it. Since my wife is no longer interested in the game, I thought it would be a nice appetiser to replay Ico before moving on to the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus.

I had forgotten that the PS3 port of Ico was one of the PS3 3D-compatible games and I absolutely had to try it with the stereoscopic view. Thankfully it looks amazing and the performance is fantastic.

The 3D aids in the platforming and makes it easier to line up objects in the game world. It also helps with the feeling of vertigo when I’m traversing the dizzying heights the game has to offer.

However, the 3D might flicker in a way that gives me a headache. I haven’t spent a lot of time with the PS3 3D-mode on my current TV so it is possible there are some compatibility issues. I do spend a lot of time with 3D on this display, viewing other media, and I’ve never felt any ill effects but Ico came on strong with a headache almost immediately.

Unfortunately, by the time I charged up some PS3 controllers and updated the console (why is the PS3 OS so incredibly slow?), I didn’t have much time to play Ico, but I was glad to see it still being a ton of fun. I’ll have to test the 3D further when I play next, but thankfully the PS3 simply allows you to turn on and off 3D at will.



I’m looking forward to what will hopefully be a quieter weekend with my family and some more time with Ico. My son and I are in the home stretch with Knuckles: Chaotix and, with no homework this weekend for the kid, I hope we can finish that one off...it is a beautiful mess of a game.



So, what are you playing this weekend?