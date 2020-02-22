TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Hot In Herre

Happy Weekend TAY!

I hardly had any time to game last week as my wife was working at the office as she trains for a new position. She usually works from home, so having her out of the house throws a bit of a wrench into the works around here. We all survived, but it was a tiring week for everyone.

Advertisement

As I had very little time to game over the past week, I was thankful Doom has compact levels that allow the player to finish off a few of them in short succession. It is amazing how efficient and yet utterly mind-bending many of these levels still are today.

I’ve now finished the original trinity of episodes for Doom and I’m on to the fourth and final episode, Thy Flesh Consumed.

Advertisement

I’m in awe of the amazing level design that’s on display in Doom and it is still incredibly fun to play today (though the bosses for each episode are even jankier than I remember). If you haven’t played Doom, I’d highly recommend checking it out. There is a reason this game keeps getting ported to modern hardware.

Advertisement

My son was off from school on Friday due to an ongoing labour dispute with the teacher’s union and the province. This one-day strike allowed us a bit of time to continue our game of Dying Light.

I know I’m coming from playing Doom, but *damn* Dying Light is simply a gorgeous game!

Advertisement

I’m praying Techland’s recent announcement about Dying Light 2 being indefinitely delayed doesn’t mean the sequel is in trouble. I’d like to think that they are just trying to make things perfect before they commit to a launch window, the sequel has extremely big shoes to fill.

Advertisement

This weekend I’m hoping to spend time with my wife as I haven’t seen a lot of her last week and I imagine there will be gaming and movies in our plans. We watched Brightburn last weekend and that was surprisingly fun. Dark superhero movies seem to be all the rage right now, but I’ll take all that I can get.

So, what are you playing this weekend?