TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Hellion



Happy Weekend TAY!



Yay! It’s the weekend! I’m looking forward to a relaxing couple of days with the family instead of spending large amounts of energy removing snow. We had a helluva snowstorm here last Thursday and Friday and my back can use the break this weekend.



I finished off the fourth and final episode of Doom last week and that game still blows me away after all these years. Other than the lacklustre bosses, Doom is an incredible example of masterful game design.

I was having such a blast with Doom that I just slid into playing Doom II: Hell on Earth the moment after I finished off the original game.

I never found Doom II quite as cool as Doom, but it is still a ton of fun.

Doom II’s bump in PC requirements meant much larger levels but more importantly, it meant a lot more baddies on the screen at one time.

Doom’s maps require more brain-power to conquer and the levels themselves are much more artistic in their construction...but Doom II is the tougher and more adrenaline-pumping game.

I’m excited for more Doom II this weekend, it is amazing how addictive it is.

I’m also hoping that my kid has some time to play Dying Light as he finds himself with less homework than usual...two snow days in a row to thank for that.



So, what are you playing this weekend?