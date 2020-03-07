TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

How U Feeling?

Happy Weekend TAY!

Ugh...I’m sick and have been for most of the week. Of course, I caught my cold from my kid who comes and goes from that grody petri dish called a school. At least it is just a cold...wash your hands everyone! (and wtf are you people eating that we’ve taken to hoarding toilet paper?)

I know many others around TAY are (or were) sick, so everyone check-in and let me know how you are feeling.

I finished Doom II last weekend and I had a great time with it. It definitely isn’t as polished and exciting as the original Doom but it is still a blast to play.

I was going to move onto John Romero’s new Doom Megawad, Sigil, after Doom II but I started feeling under the weather and Doom needs you at the top of your game if you are going to play on the higher difficulty levels.

I thought I’d tone it down a bit and play something short and relaxing. I ended up settling on Black the Fall...and I don’t know that it was all that relaxing.

Take note of the quotes from reviewer s at the end of the trailer.

Black the Fall is one of those cinematic-puzzley-platform-adventure games in the vein of Oddworld, Another World, and Deadlight. Playdead’s Inside is probably the closest comparison to Black The Fall, but I thought Inside was a much better experience.

Black the Fall isn’t awful, it just never quite comes together for me. The visuals and sound design are top-notch and for such a small team it is an impressive feat. It just feels like it could have had another coat of polish (or maybe some better playtesting?)

Perspective issues plague Black the Fall and are exacerbated by mushy controls and stiff character animations.

The bad controls make for a poor sense of timing but timing is meaningless if you aren’t hitting the correct spot because of a bad view on the world.

I wasted a lot of time with the game because perspective issues led me to believe my solution to a puzzle was incorrect. I would spend a great deal of time looking for alternative ways to solve puzzles only to discover that my first instincts were right . The problem was that the developers and I disagreed on where my character should be standing for a particular interaction given the perspective on the world.

It is a shame, Black the Fall has some great ideas and excellent puzzles...it is just too frustrating to ever feel like fun. However, the game has won a couple of indie game awards, so take my (grumpy and sick) opinion with more than a few grains of salt. Still...you can probably skip this one if you haven’t played it already.



This weekend I’m going to be laying low and recovering from my cold . I’ve got Yakuza Kiwami installed and ready to go, but I need to muster up some energy to play it.



So, what are you playing this weekend?