TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

How Ya Doin’?

Happy Weekend TAY!

Hello, my fellow mole-people. You’ve been training to be locked on your couch all your life...you’ve got this.

I hope everyone around here is doing alright, I know a lot of people are having it rough right now. Hopefully everyone can find some time to get lost in a game this weekend.

I’ve honestly had a pretty normal week. My family has been extremely lucky to not have been impacted too much by the plague (other than my kid’s school being cancelled for a while) and it has been great to have extra time to hang with my son.

With the extra father/son-time, we’ve spent the past few days tinkering with our copy of Sonic Heroes on PC trying to get it to work on modern equipment.

Sonic Heroes doesn’t like Windows 10 and I had to find a hacked .exe to remove the copy protection that prevents it from launching. We then found some mods that enabled widescreen support and also allowed us to run the game in 4K. Add in a nice controller mod to give an excellent feel to the Xbox One controller and we are finally off to the races.

I can’t wait to play some Sonic Heroes this weekend!

I also ended up finishing Yakuza Kiwami last week and it was a great ride. I am surprised how well the old game held up and how much better the new version looks.

My one big complaint with the game was the save system. I played Yakuza Kiwami on Hard and reached the final boss only to be repeatedly defeated. After nine attempts (it is a LONG fight on Hard) I needed to quit so I could come back rested and with fresh reflexes.

Problem is...if you quit while in the final battle, you are brought back to the beginning of the mission. The entire final mission on Hard was a big ordeal and I used up most of my weapons and supplies on a sub-boss before reaching the final boss. I blame not being able to beat the final boss on my ageing reflexes and my lack of supplies, but I also blame the game itself.

Yakuza Kiwami doesn’t require me to become proficient with moves and combos, even on Hard.

I was able to X,X,X,Y,Y through most of the game and never even bothered exploring the three other fighting stances offered by the game. I stuck with the Brawler stance and had a lot of fun just mashing buttons and dodging when necessary. I don’t have a good head for combos or move-lists, so I like to keep it simple. I also tend to be a path-of-least-resistance gamer and Yakuza Kiwami seemed to accommodate that.

...that is until the final boss. Clearly I needed more practice with different combos and move-sets to win, but taking a crash course in fighting styles wasn’t very practical during the final battle.

So, as I had to quit the game to get some sleep and was forced to restart the final mission at my next session, I decided to drop the difficulty down to Normal (which is only possible outside of a mission).



I was astounded how much easier Normal was than Hard. I beat the final mission in one go without dying once, I had all my weapons for the final boss , and there was SO MUCH health laying around the levels on Normal that wasn’t even available on Hard.

I’m glad I dropped the difficulty though, I think redoing that final mission on Hard might have broken me and I was glad to see the resolution of the excellent story. Yakuza Kiwami was loads of fun and I’m looking forward to trying out Yakuza 0 when the mood strikes me.



While I’m deciding what to play next I’ve been enjoying a few sessions of Road Redemption on PC and having a great time with the rogue-lite aspects of the single-player campaign. Definitely scratches that Road Rash itch.

So, how are you doing and what are you playing this weekend?