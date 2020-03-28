TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

All This Time

Happy Weekend TAY!

I hope everyone continues to do well in isolation and that you’ve been able to dig into your backlog, especially if you find yourself at home with nothing to do. Stay safe and away from me...at least 2 metres (and wash your hands).

Advertisement

My son and I have had lots of time together to play Sonic Heroes on PC and we been loving it despite its serious flaws.

I’ve always wondered why Sega never patched up the PC version of Sonic Heroes to run on Windows 10 and re-release it...but I guess it is too wonky for modern audiences and probably costs too much to fix. It definitely feels unpolished (sometimes even broken) but damn if it isn’t fun. I’d love to see Sonic Heroes remade in a modern engine while retaining all the gameplay, level design, and most of the mechanics of the original.

Advertisement

On my own time, I’ve still been playing lots of Road Redemption...I’m hooked!

Advertisement

Road Redemption might very well be the best Road Rash out there. I don’t know what the multiplayer is like, but the single-player keeps me coming back with its rogue-lite elements. You spend a lot of time grinding XP to purchase permanent upgrades. These upgrades are available to all subsequent playthroughs and make you a little more powerful each time.

There are randomized tracks and mission elements, so you never feel like you are doing the exact same thing. Yes, you are still doing the same racing and fighting all the time, but it is such a joy to control. I don’t care how much repetition there is...it isn’t repetitive if you are having fun.

Road Redemption has all the chaotic fighting and racing mechanics of a Road Rash game but the buttery smooth performance and excellent handling eclipses anything Road Rash has had to offer.

Advertisement

Last week I also started Black Mesa. Now that the game is finally finished, I thought it would be a good time to check it out (while being jealous of everyone who is playing Half-Life: Alyx).

Advertisement

Black Mesa is a huge step up from previous versions of Half-Life and (so far) it is the definitive experience. It has been 15 years since I played Half-Life: Source and I was amazed how at-home I felt coming back to the world of Half-Life. Still tons of fun and now looks even better.

Advertisement

I’m looking forward to a weekend with my wife who had a stressful week. She has been supporting many Canadians as they attempt to set up their computer systems to work from home. Everyone is understandably stressed and quick to anger but be nice to the people who support you and help make your life function, they have their own anxieties and fears right now.

I’m hoping my family can chill with some movies this weekend and just enjoy our time together. When they are all in bed, you bet I’ll be playing some Road Redemption.

Advertisement

Stay safe everyone...and what are you playing this weekend?