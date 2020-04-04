TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Gotta Go Fast...While The World Slows Down

Happy Weekend TAY!

I hope everyone is continuing to do as well as can be expected under the circumstances. We are still hunkered down in my house but thankfully life hasn’t been interrupted too much. Grocery shopping is a little terrifying now and I miss going to restaurants, but I am thankful that my family are all healthy and safe.

My son and I have been mainlining Sonic Heroes all week and we have completed a fair chunk of the game. We’ve been having an amazing time but it is still more glitchy than I would like to see.



I bet at least three-quarters of the times, when we lose a life, that the death is due to the game’s physics freaking out or some broken aspect of the camera.

It is a shame too, Sonic Heroes is one of my favourite 3D Sonic games from a design standpoint. The levels are complex and there is a great deal of exploration while still maintaining a blistering sense of speed that was missing in much of the Adventure series.

Still, my son and I have been having such a blast with Sonic Heroes that we can easily overlook the quirks for the amount of fun the game provides. Definitely a lot more exciting than Sonic Adventure 2.



I know weekends don’t mean as much to many of you right now, but I hope everyone has a fun couple of days and a well-deserved break to those who continued to work last week. Stay safe everyone.

So, what are you playing this weekend?