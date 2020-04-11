TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Heroes



Happy Weekend TAY!



I hope everyone is still doing alright and staying healthy. My heroes for the week were the staff at my local Costco who kept everything running efficiently and safely. Thanks to all the retail workers who are keeping us going and risking their health every day.

We’ve returned to a small sense of normality around here with my kid now getting school online. It is a self-directed school program and he can make his own schedule. This means sleeping until the afternoon, doing a flurry of work into the evening and then playing video games into the wee hours of the morning with his old man. I don’t know if we’ll be able to keep up this pace, but I’ll take it while I can.



The two of us polished off Sonic Heroes the other night and we had a grand time with that. Yes, it is a little glitchy and somewhat spastic at times, but the underlying game design is amazing. Out of all the 3D Sonic games I have played (which is maybe half of them), Sonic Heroes is still one of my favourites.

A big thanks to Sewer56 and all those amazing people on the Heroes Hacking Central Discord server that helped us get Sonic Heroes up and running on Windows 10 (not a trivial task).

My kid and I were able to play the game with full widescreen support (not available in the original release). Other than the flaws within Sonic Heroes itself, we had a problem-free run through in 4K@60fps.



Since I’ve been playing so much with my kid, I’ve had almost no time for any gaming on my own. What little time I’ve had has been occupied with Road Redemption and Risk of Rain, both of which are a lot of fun for a pick-up-and-play session when you are short on time.

Risk of Rain



Now that my son and I are done with Sonic Heroes, we are going to get back to our playthrough of Black Mesa before moving on to our next Sonic title.



So, what are you playing this weekend?

