TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Takin’ It Easy

Happy Weekend TAY!

I hope everyone continues to be healthy and safe. Keep washing your hands, stay away from strangers, and do your homework (or work from home). Look how all those lessons you learned as a kid are coming in handy now.

My kid and I started Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy last week and I am surprised how completely I had forgotten every single bit of that game. Benefits of getting older I guess...everything old is new again.

I haven’t played The Precursor Legacy since it was originally released on PS2 back in 2001 . I remember being a little cool on the original when I first played it and now I am confused as to why. Video games are subject to set and setting, but I definitely don’t remember having this much fun the first time around.

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy is still an excellent platform game and provides a surprisingly tough but fair challenge in the later levels (especially if you are going for all the collectables).

We were going to grab the PS4 ports, despite already owning the Jak and Daxter Collection on PS3. I would have gladly paid money to use the more comfortable PS4 DualShock.

However, it sounds like the PS4 releases of the Jak and Daxter tetralogy (including Jak X: Combat Racing) are simply emulated PS2 versions that have some serious framerate issues, particularly with the second and third game. Does anyone have any experience with the PS4 versions?

Image Source: Fandom - Jak and Daxter Wiki

The Precursor Legacy feels a little old school now but the game offers a level of performance and finesse that probably rivals any platformer out there. My kid and I are having a blast playing the game together; you can see why Naughty Dog became such a behemoth of a developer.



I’m hoping to spend time with my family this weekend and I will try to polish off Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy with the kid.

I’ve been picking a little at my game of Black Mesa when I can (which I’m absolutely loving), but my solo game-time has happily taken a backseat to playing with my kid while he’s stuck at home.

So, what are you playing this weekend?