TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

You Good?



Happy Weekend TAY!

I hope everyone is doing as well as can be and that many of you are at least enjoying the extra time to game.

My son and I finished off Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy last week and we had a lot of fun with it. Performance of the PS3 port is excellent and the game controls extremely well.



I’d love to see Naughty Dog return to their platform roots with a game for the PS5. Given all the money that would be thrown at their project, Naughty Dog could make something incredible on the new Playstation hardware.



With Jak and Daxter conquered, my son and I started up Sonic Advance 3 for the Game Boy Advance.

Sonic Advance 3 seems like a marked improvement over Sonic Advance 2, at least in the level design department. These are impressively large and blisteringly fast levels, especially for a portable game from 2004.

My biggest problem with Sonic Advance 3 (and what keeps it from being a truly amazing portable Sonic experience) is the janky collision system. Sometimes our attacks seem to register as a miss and we end up taking damage from what otherwise looks like a perfectly executed strike. Other times we seem to get away unscathed from what was clearly a collision with an enemy.

None of this is game-breaking, but we’ve had a few troubled spots that take a bit of the shine off the game.

Overall though, we are having a much better time with Sonic Advance 3 than we did with Sonic Advance 2 (but I do miss the boss designs from the second game).



I’m hoping this weekend that we can finish off Sonic Advance 3 and maybe move on to God of War on PS3. I think my son might groove on God of War after playing a lot of Streets of Rage 4 online with his friend. I was surprised when the fourth instalment of Sega’s iconic brawler was dropped on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox One.

So, what are you playing this weekend?