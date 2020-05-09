TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Red Potions for Everyone!

Happy Weekend TAY and a Happy Mother’s Day weekend to all the moms out there.

I hope everyone continues to be healthy and safe. Be vigilant and considerate of other people’s health if you are in an area that is starting to open up again. People where I live really don’t seem to get the new one-way aisles in the grocery stores. I don’t think those people play video games...I’m really good at following arrows.

My son and I finished off Sonic Advance 3 last weekend and I think it is my favourite of the Game Boy Advance series. Despite some quirks and rough edges, the level design and gameplay ended up being more fun than the previous two entries. Definitely not my favourite Sonic series, but pretty cool given the limitations of the Game Boy Advance.



With the Sonic Advance series put to rest, my kid and I have moved on to the original God Of War on PS3.

I love God of War.



The original series on PS2/PS3 is the best take on a brawler I’ve ever seen and to this day remains one of the most satisfying games to control.

The game mixes in some light platforming and clever puzzles, but the heart of God of War is the hack-and-slash combat system that still rivals any game in the genre.

It is such a pleasure to play and my son seems to be enjoying it as well, though I’m probably a terrible backseat gamer for this one.

I would love to see the first two games remastered on the PS5. They really only need a visual overhaul and rerendered video cutscenes (even the PS3 version has low-res cutscenes from the PS2.)

God of War still looks great on the PS3, but imagine how insane it could look on the PS5 if you created new 4K/8K visuals and left the core game intact.



I’ll be playing more God of War this weekend with the kid and celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife. We have a yummy cheese fondue on the menu and I’m steeling myself for the post-meal battle with my lactose intolerance...you can’t not eat cheese fondue.



So, what are you playing this weekend?