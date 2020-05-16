TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Climb Every Mountain

Happy Weekend TAY!



I hope everyone continues to be safe and sound. It is a three day weekend here and that means no (at-home) school and no (at-home) work.

Advertisement

Happy May Two-Four to all my fellow Canucks!



Advertisement

Last week, my kid and I finished off the original God Of War.

Wow! Still amazing after all this time. We both had a great time playing it and I’m looking forward to playing the sequels again...down the road.

Advertisement

God of War is fairly punishing on the hands and returning to the PS3 controller feels so cramped after living with a PS4 DualShock for so long...I need a bit of a break.



Advertisement

The kid and I have now moved on to Conker’s Bad Fur Day via Rare Replay on the Xbox One. I always loved Conker’s and Nintendo 64 era Rare is always a joy to play.



Advertisement

The Rare Replay version is Bad Fur Day (a port of the N64 version with some minor enhancements) and not the shiny Live and Reloaded remaster released on the Xbox 360. The original version is starting to look a little dated and there are some whines and hisses in the low-fi vocal tracks but we are having fun so far.

The humour might not have aged perfectly, but there are still lots of giggles at the sophomoric humour.



Advertisement

Robbie Amell

I hope to watch some films and play some games this long weekend...not as if I have anywhere to go. I’m sure more Conker’s Bad Fur Day is in the cards and my family will likely finish up with Amazon’s Upload.

Advertisement

Upload is alright. I think my family enjoys it more than I do, but it is more than serviceable. The main actor, Robbie Amell, looks and feels so much like Nathan Drake from the Uncharted series that I think it unnerves me a bit...his name is even Nathan in the show. Forget Tom Holland...we’ve found our movie Drake. (no offence to the incomparable Nathan Fillion). ...so many Nathans.



So, what are you playing this weekend?