TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Journey’s End

Happy Weekend TAY!

Blech! What a week! We received our new refrigerator last week as our old one has been limping along since January. Buying one during the pandemic was challenging. This model was also new to the market and no one had it on display in-store, so I had to buy it sight unseen. I needed one with a very specific height to fit the cabinetry in our kitchen and I used both Home Depot’s measurements and Frigidaire’s posted specs to determine that the new unit would be an exact match to the measurements of our old unit.



Except...the measurements provided by Frigidaire (which Home Depot also took from) were incorrect. I’m not sure how you can produce a machine and post very specific measurements that are wrong.

So, I ended up hacking apart the cabinet above the fridge and there is now an unsightly space on top. I think I’ll turn it into a sanctuary for the cats until the viral outbreak is under control enough to have someone in to look at it. Maybe that kitchen renovation my wife and I have been mulling over for years will happen sooner than later.



As for gaming last week, my kid and I finished off Shadow of the Colossus on PS4.

Wow! That’s the way to do a remaster. All the gameplay was intact but the visuals saw a huge upgrade. This already beautiful game is now even more of a masterpiece. Also, it is a perfect showcase for the benefits of HDR.

My kid enjoyed Shadow of the Colossus but found it challenging. Still, I think it is one of those games that has changed how he thinks about video games in general. It is a definite recommendation to all those who have a PS4 and never played this classic. Even if you have previously played Shadow of the Colossus on another Sony console, there is enough of a boost to the visuals and performance that you’d be glad to revisit it.

Our next game was Herc’s Adventures for PlayStation. This top-down action-adventure is in the same vein as Lucasart’s other co-op shooters, Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol. And...like the previous titles, I really wanted to like Herc’s Adventures more than I did.

The old school punishing gameplay wore on my kid and Herc’s Adventures requires much more of a time commitment than I’m willing to give it. It is a tough game with very maze-like level construction and no hand-holding. Making things even tougher, you are often punished for backtracking as all the enemies respawn when you leave an area.



The kicker that made us stop playing Herc’s Adventures was the limit on lives. We’d easily put 15 hours into the game and then suddenly realized that there is a limit to the number of lives you have and then it’s... “Game Over”.

My kid used up all his lives and then I was left playing on my own. There seems to be no way to get more lives (at least nothing we saw) and the game itself doesn’t let you know about the number of lives you have remaining.

Once you hit the Game Over, you’d have to start up an old save but those saves would also have a number of lives missing. You could optimize your game a second time through from the beginning and end up with more lives further into the game (especially if you reloaded games on death).

However, there just isn’t quite enough fun there for us to go through all those hours of travel we had already completed. It is a shame, I think Herc’s Adventures would be a great game if it hated the player just a bit less.

With Herc’s Adventures put aside, I decided to introduce my kid to Alan Wake. I always had a great time with the game and my kid has played very little in the horror genre of games. So far, so good.

I’m hoping for a quiet weekend with my family as I contemplate my kitty-nirvana construction on top of the fridge. My kid and I will continue with Alan Wake but we also just received our import TurboGrafx-16 Mini that is not seeing a release in Canada...I’m sure that will be vying for our attention as well.

So, what are you playing this weekend?