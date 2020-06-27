TAY! Weekend!!! Whatcha Playing?

Blinding Lights

Happy Weekend TAY!

We had a full schedule around here last week. My son graduated from elementary school (grade 8) and is on to high school next year (in whatever form that will take).

He did amazingly well in his courses and made the honour roll. We are extremely proud of him for all his hard work...and a little terrified how quickly he has grown up.

The kid and I finished off Alan Wake last week and we had a great time with it.

The combat gets a little repetitive by the end and the last boss is a bit of a letdown. However, the controls are so slick and the combat mechanics work so well that you can easily overlook any shortcomings. It isn’t a perfect game, but the high production values and amazing atmosphere are at least worth a look.

After Alan Wake, my son and I decided to return to our game of Dying Light on PC that we started last year. It is loads of fun to play as a co-op game and I’m a huge fan of the parkour gameplay. Also, it doesn’t hurt that the game still looks absolutely gorgeous after all these years.

I’m looking forward to a quiet weekend with the family filled with gaming and movies. My copy of Gladiator remastered in 4K just arrived from Amazon and I’m looking forward to seeing that movie again...it has been a long time.

So, what are you playing this weekend?